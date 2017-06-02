Roundup is a place to be the week of the 4th of July.

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News 6/30/17 print edition, This story was released online early due to the upcoming holiday.

ROUNDUP — Roundup Independence Days Extravaganza (RIDE) is putting on a celebration in Roundup July 2-4.

There are two days of community parades on the 3rd and Fourth, two rodeos on the 3rd and Fourth at the Musselshell County Fairgrounds, and RIDE events July 2-4. There will be lots of vendors, free RV parking across from the stage, and lots of friendly folks.

The 2017 RIDE will begin on Sunday, July 2 at the Ridge Riders Arena with Cowboy Church with Dave Collins and the Buttons and Bows Youth Rodeo. Once again this year, a Civil War Experience Encampment will be near the stage starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. The experience is brought to the community courtesy of the members of the Rockies Civil War Association. They will also present a small program on stage at 6 p.m., followed by a visit from Sgt. John Ordway of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He is portrayed by Arch Ellwein from Humanities Montana.

Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

Kids Kountry will be in Roundup City Park from noon to 5 p.m. on July 3 after the community parade.

The evening performance will be one you will not forget. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with the great Jason Larson, followed by our own Bull Mountain Boys doing their own brand of originals and covers of country and southern rock. The headliners for the evening will come from Manitoba, Canada – Bed of Roses, the world’s best Bon Jovi Tribute band performing iconic hits like ” Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

The best fireworks in Montana will begin immediately after the Bon Jovi show, courtesy of The Roundup Skylighters and Montana Poor Boys Pyrotechnics.

On Tuesday, July 4, RIDE will start at 7:30 a.m. with the third annual 5K-Walk-RIDE. For information or to register, go to imathlete.com. The evening show will start at the Roundup Community Stage at 6 p.m. with Lonnie Bell hosting. Up and coming singer Melissa Forrette opens, followed by The Plug Nickel’s, and then the great Moe Bandy will take the stage. Moe will perform all his hits, which includes a rodeo chute full.

Wristbands ($25 for adults, $5 for youth 6-12, under 5 free) are good for the July 3 show along with the Moe Bandy show on the 4, and all other events except the Run-Walk-RIDE.

To purchase wristbands or for a full schedule, visit RoundupRIDE.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/RoundupRIDE. Wristbands are also sold at the KGHL studio in Billings and in locations in Roundup (listed on our website).