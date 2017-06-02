Guest Column: Tester’s Hypocrisy on Dark Money

Originally published in the 6/30/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

In April, Sen. Jon Tester joined an unsuccessful partisan effort to filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. To justify his actions, Tester said at the time, “With Judge Gorsuch on the bench, I am deeply concerned that dark money will continue to drown out the voices and votes of citizens.”

It seems Tester has changed his tune on “dark money” just a few months later.

While the liberal “dark money” group Majority Forward has been pummeling Montana’s voters with Television ads on Tester’s behalf – Sen. Tester has remained silent.

The blatant hypocrisy of bemoaning “dark money” in attempt to score political points and then willfully accepting it when it benefits him personally is appalling.

Here’s the truth: Majority Forward is the “dark money” piece of New York Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Super PAC.

The ad features professionally shot and produced footage that was made publicly available via Tester’s YouTube channel on June 7, yet the ad began running weeks before.

Austin Knudsen, Speaker of the House

Editor’s note: A fifth generation Montanan from Culbertson, Austin Knudsen is the Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives. Outside of politics, Austin is an attorney and farms with his family at Culbertson and Bainville. Austin and his wife Christie live outside Culbertson with their 3 children.