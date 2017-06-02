Jun302017

Judge Russ Fagg mulls U.S. Senate run

Judge Russell Fagg

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County District Judge Russ Fagg, who recently announced his retirement from the bench, has formed an exploratory committee to consider a Senate race in 2018.

Fagg is one of several Republican candidates who have announced their intent to challenge Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, in the 2018 election.

In a release, Fagg said initial reaction has been positive to a potential U.S. Senate run. The judge served two terms in the Montana Legislature and has been a district court judge for more than two decades.

