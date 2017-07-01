Proposed Billings smoking ban draws ire from business owners

Originally published in the 6/30/17 newspaper print edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — Business owners testified at a public hearing last week that a proposed rule by the city-county health department – RiverStone Health — could have a devastating impact on businesses in the City of Billings and Yellowstone County.

Many of those business owners lined up to object to second-hand smoke restrictions during a public hearing last week before the County Board of Health saying, “it is overreach” in attempting to reduce the public’s exposure to second-hand smoke and e-cigarette vapors.

The proposed regulation places a ban on indoor vaping (smoking e-cigarettes) and restricts outdoor smoking within 30 feet of entrance doors, windows and ventilation systems of public buildings, including privately-owned businesses, in order to “protect the public from direct and indirect exposure to smoke.”

The Board of Health proclaims that it is advancing the regulations as is expected of the agency to