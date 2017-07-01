Sen. Conrad Burns buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Originally published in 7/21/17 print edition.

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY — Sen. Conrad Burns was buried in a small family ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

The Montana Republican was a longtime Billings resident and former Yellowstone County Commissioner. He died at his Billings home on in April 2016.

His family delayed his burial at Arlington to schedule a time when they could all travel to Washington, D.C., to attend the service, said Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman.

Burns was a Marine who served in East Asia.

At his funeral at Rimrock Auto Arena in May 2016, his son Garrett, noting that his father would be buried at Arlington, said, “even in death, my father gets a really good parking..”... Read full story in print or online by subscribing here.