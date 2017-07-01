Yellowstone County News features new columnist

Originally published in the 7/21/17 print edition.

HUNTLEY — The Yellowstone County News has a new columnist.

Jennifer Merecki will write a column, “Progressive Pioneer,” which will appear in the newspaper beginning this week. This week’s introductory column is on Page 4.

Merecki has an extensive health care background. She earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and biology and is a license massage therapist and body work specialist as well as a licensed personal trainer a holistic and fitness nutrition practitioner

Merecki’s columns will feature the viewpoint of the Democratic Party. Her political resume includes working on the grassroots campaign of Bernie Sanders, where she was a spokeswoman, rally presenter and speark. She was elected Yellowstone County Democrat delegate and represented Montana at the national Democratic Convention.

She has also worked on Montana legislative campaigns and was a candidate for both Yellowstone County Commissioner and Senate District 25 in 2016.

She has worked as a lobbyist for several organizations and received the Billings Business Association “Top 40 under 40” Award in 2007.

Check for her weekly column each week in YCN newspaper.