Jul242017

Lockwood Irrigation battles ‘green slime’

Lockwood

 

Sago Pond Weed is forcing the closure of the Lockwood irrigation system beginning Aug. 1. The slimy green plant chokes off water supply channels. (Courtesy photo)

Originally published in the 7/21/17 print edition.

LOCKWOOD — “It’s a banner year for green slime.”

So declares Carl Peters, manager of the Lockwood Irrigation District, in making the announcement this week about the closing of the irrigation canals to kill the plant growth more accurately called Sago Pond Weed. Irrigation water will be shut off from Aug. 1-7 to allow the weed to dry out, which kills it.

The “slime” thrives on sunlight and water, said Peters, and it’s been thriving very well this year, “because of the  … Read full story by subscribing to the Yellowstone County News online or in print.

Related Articles ...

Robert Guenther resigns from Lockwood Fire Board

Lockwood sewer expansion drawing interest

High school proposal draws early support in Lockwood

Lockwood High School vote coming in November for residents

Education Committee quickly organizes Lockwood June 28 meeting

Lockwood Water, sewer district wraps up second phase of sewer project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *