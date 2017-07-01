Lockwood Irrigation battles ‘green slime’

Originally published in the 7/21/17 print edition.

LOCKWOOD — “It’s a banner year for green slime.”

So declares Carl Peters, manager of the Lockwood Irrigation District, in making the announcement this week about the closing of the irrigation canals to kill the plant growth more accurately called Sago Pond Weed. Irrigation water will be shut off from Aug. 1-7 to allow the weed to dry out, which kills it.

The "slime" thrives on sunlight and water, said Peters, and it's been thriving very well this year, "because of the …