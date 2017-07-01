Obituary: Claude “Snuffy” Billman

Claude “Snuffy” Billman, 90, of Billings, Montana, passed away on July 16, 2017.

Snuffy was an avid hunter and fisherman, always looking for that elusive big buck or a majestic bull elk. He spent his life doing what he loved most.

Snuffy is survived by daughter Jo Billman, son Jim (m.p.) Billman, grandson Steve Miller and great-grandchildren Jared, Kyra and Callie, all of California.

He is also survived by his extended family, stepson Skip (Bobbie) Christman of Roundup, Montana; grandchildren Chad of Lewistown, Montana, Kim (Bob) Ardle, great-granddaughter Lindsey (Richie) Dronick and great-great-grandchildren Natalie and Brody, all of Walnutport, Pennsylvania.

Snuffy is survived by his sister, Nancy (Jim) Klotz; brothers John (Dorothy) Billman of Pennsylvania, Jim (Tracy) Billman and nephew Tom Billman of Florida; sister Evalyn (Tim) Lampert of Montana; and longtime friend Mike Masebery of Huntley, Montana.

At his request, no services will be held. there will be a private family gathering at a later date.