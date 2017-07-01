Billings airport receives $1.5 million for terminal work

Originally published in the 7/28/17 print edition.

BILLINGS — Billings Logan International Airport will receive $1.573 million in federal funds to expand the terminal building.

The Billings financial award is part of

nearly $5 million to upgrade airports in Kalispell, Billings, Butte and Glendive.

The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to airports across the country in order to expand and improve America’s air travel infrastructure.

"This grant will go toward the design of our terminal renovation project, a project that will provide ...