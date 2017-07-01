PSC approves settlement, rate hike for NorthWestern, customers

Originally published in the 7/28/17 print edition.

HELENA – The Montana Public Service Commission voted 5-0 last week to approve a natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers.

The Commission largely accepted a settlement presented by the parties, which included consumer advocates. However, the Commission modified a proposal by NorthWestern to embed several gas production fields located in northern Montana into rates paid by customers.

"The settlement before us was mostly good, but we discovered a few problems that needed our attention," said Commissioner