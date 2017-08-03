Lightning fire destroys Lockwood garage

Originally published in the 8/4/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

LOCKWOOD — A garage at 3433 Tigard Ave. in Lockwood was fully engulfed in flames when the Lockwood Fire Department arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. The fire is suspected of being caused by lightning, since it occurred as an intense lightning and thunderstorm passed through.

Residents of the adjacent home reported hearing a large boom at the same time it started, which would be indicative of lightening, said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley.

Staley said that a large piece of metal artwork attached to the top of the garage is believed to have attracted the lightning strike.

At the time the garage fire was reported, the Lockwood Fire Department had … Read full story by subscribing online here or calling Yellowstone County News and receive the newspaper each week for a year for $34.