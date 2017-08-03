Work begins on new 911 dispatch center in Billings

Originally published in the 8/4/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — Officials from Yellowstone County and the City of Billings on Monday broke ground for a new 911 dispatch center in downtown Billings.

The formal groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction on the new dispatch center, which should take about one year to complete.

At approximately 2,300 square feet, the new dispatch center is about twice the size of the current facility and is being built across the street at 911 N. 24th St.

CTA Architects Engineers designed the building; Fisher Construction is the general contractor.

The new dispatch center will cost about $6 million to construct. Money from the 911 fund generated by telephone customers funded the construction budget.

The dispatch center operates 24 hours per day. Emergency responders from several agencies, including the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department, ambulance services, rural volunteer fire departments and some state and federal agencies are dispatched through the call center.