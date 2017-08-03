Rosedale Announces run to replace Tester

HELENA — Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced Monday that he plans to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in 2018.

A Republican, Rosendale would seek to unseat current Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, of Big Sandy.

“Montanans are fed up with politicians who say one thing back home but vote another way in Washington, D.C.,” Rosendale said. “The people of Montana deserve a senator who will defend our way of life, get the federal government out of the way, and return power to the hardworking people who make this country great.”

“It’s time to get down to business and let Montanans run their lives the way they want,” Rosendale said.

Rosendale pledged to work with President Trump’s administration to fight special interests in Washington, D.C.

“Jon Tester has embraced Washington’s policies that harm our communities and force people out of work,” Rosendale said. “People are tired of Tester’s political games. Montanans deserve better and it’s time for new leadership.”

Rosendale was elected Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (State Auditor) in 2016. Prior to that he served in both houses of the Montana State Legislature, including as the Senate Majority Leader. He and his wife Jean have been married for over 30 years and raised their three sons on their working ranch near Glendive.