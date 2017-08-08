Obituary: Philip Wade Schmidt

WORDEN – Philip Wade Schmidt, 42, of Worden passed away doing something he loved most, being outdoors and off-roading with family and friends.

Philip was born October 28, 1974, son to Mary and Gary Schmidt. He started 1st grade and graduated from Huntley Project were he excelled in baseball, wrestling and football. At the time of his death, Phil worked at Motor Power Equipment as a service writer. Previously Phil travelled throughout the US installing fiber optics. He found a passion in operating heaving equipment, becoming an expert backhoe and trackhoe operator. After returning to Montana, Phil transitioned into diesel mechanics which fueled his passion for adrenaline. His competitive nature would lead him to the drag strip or hills to race his KTM, Razor or Blondie, his beloved Dodge pickup (that wife Brigette swears was and remains Phil’s first true love!). An aspiration of Phil’s was to be part of a pit crew, which was fulfilled by a truck named Dirty Maxx that he was able to help build.

Fort Peck hosted many ice fishing trips which Phil loved. Tons of memories were definitely made on these annual treks (and some may have been inadvertently erased) with his brothers and close friends. Phil basked in his role as an uncle. Phil looked forward to teaching his niece and nephews wrestling moves, hunting tips, pranks and how to rock out to Pantera, just ask nephew Sam.

On May 9, 2009, Phil married Brigette Ban. Many have joked that Phil was untamable and would never settle down. Between marrying his soul mate and becoming a father, he quickly proved skeptics wrong. Phil was so proud of his two sons, Ryker and Wyatt. When Phil would pick Ryker up from school, he would show up in his Razer with dog, Dozer, their bull mastiff, in tow. Phil and Brigette were able to build their dream home within feet of the Yellowstone River. Many memories, laughs and bonfires were made at the ponds on their riverfront property.

Phil was the middle of three brothers. The bond between them was unbreakable, undeniable and envied by many. They truly had each other’s backs. Phil had a tough exterior but had a caring heart and compassionate soul. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, not to mention a relentless prankster. Phil will hold a special place in many hearts.

Phil is survived by wife Brigette, sons Ryker and Wyatt; parents Mary and Gary, father-in-law and mother-in-law Rocky and Pam, brothers Scott (Jewelet), Owen (Andi), brother-in-law Toby (Staci) nephews Sam, Grady, Brayden, Carter, Carsen, Cayden and niece Abby. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and a countless number of friends.

Phil was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Gus and Lena Schmidt, maternal grandparents Elmer and Grace Meitzel, uncles Bob and Bill Meitzel, aunts Wilma Kuehn and Sandra Boeschen, and cousin Lennie Meitzel.

A memorial service will be held at Huntley Projects Schools on Saturday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been setup for Phil’s wife and sons at Stockman Bank. Please send donations to: Phil Schmidt Memorial Fund c/o Stockman Bank, 2450 Main St/PO Box 249, Worden, MT 59088.