Obituary: Marlene F. Amen

Marlene F. Amen was born Dec. 12, 1938, and passed away July 29, 2017, at St. Vincent Healthcare of metastatic malignant melanoma at the age of 78 years and seven months.

She married George Amen on Nov. 16, 1957, at the age of 18 in Laurel, MT. To this marriage they have two children, Rhonda and Arla; and having four grandchildren, Shawntell and Skyar Armfield and Shelbie and Cearra Oblander.

She was a housewife and enjoyed farming and ranching. She loved doing her yard and flowers. After graduation from Park City, MT, she went to work at Billings Water Department, Eastern Montana College, as an election judge, Nile Jr. Fed for 30 years and then she was a director on the Yellowstone Valley Electric Coop for 24 years until her death.

Her parents, George and Elizbeth Frank, and an infant son preceded Marlene in death.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Amen; children Rhonda, Arla (Clayton); grandchildren Shawntell, Skylar Shelbie and Cearra; brother Larry (Nancy) Frank; and their adopted son, Shawn Hooker.

Memorials may be made to the Yellowstone valley Electric Scholarship Fund or the donor’s choice.

Memorial services were held on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 506 S. Fifth St. in Laurel with lunch following. Interment followed lunch at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Cremation has taken place.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.

Special thanks for nurses Judy, Crystal, Charlotte and Tiffanie for the special care for Mom.