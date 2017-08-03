Iona Stookey joins Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Originally published in the 8/11/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Huntley Project High School volleyball coach Iona Stookey officially joined the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame last week.

Her induction with the Class of 2017 was announced in April.

Stookey, who has coached at the school for 27 years, is also a member of the Montana State University Billings Hall of Fame and was a finalist this year for the volleyball coach of the year award from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Stookey didn’t win that award, but said it went to a coach from Connecticut who was well-deserving, with 1,249 wins and 17 state championships.

“It was an awesome experience,” Stookey said of the national ceremony in Peoria, Illinois, a “very humbling and emotional day for me. What a great honor. So proud to be an HP Red Devil!”

Stookey was among 11 Montana coaches who joined the Hall of Fame this year. Her volleyball record at HPHS includes over 700 wins. Her teams have placed at the State B tournament 17 times, with nine state titles, in addition to 16 conference titles, 13 district titles and 13 divisional titles.

The HPHS volleyball team opens the season at the Columbus tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26.