YVEC’s new ‘Operation Round Up’ is “opt-out rather than opt-in”

HUNTLEY — With the “Operation Round Up” program launching this month, YVEC general manager Brandon Wittman would like to remind co-op customers that the program is totally voluntary.

Customers who choose to participate in Operation Round Up will receive monthly electric bills from Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op at the usual time. On the statement, the bill will be rounded up to the next whole dollar amount.



A postcard sent to all customers used the example of a monthly bill of $83.68 rounded up to $84 with 32 cents going into a Round Up fund.

Money collected from the program will go into a fund from which grants will be awarded to non-profits groups. Members of those groups will apply to a committee made up of local residents, Wittman said.

Any customer can opt out of the Round Up program at any time, Wittman said. All they have to do is call the office at 348-3411 and ask to be removed from the program, “no questions asked.”

Wittman said the coop "spent two months working on