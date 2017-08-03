Homecoming week postponed for Huntley Project,

Originally published in the 8/25/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Huntley Project High School’s Homecoming has been postponed until the week of Oct. 2-7.

HP Superintendent Mark Wandle said the original schedule changed because Poplar was unable to play the Sept. 8 game.

The Red Devils will host Poplar on Friday, Oct. 6.

The HP cross country meet at Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture is still scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. The district encourages everyone to show up in force to support the cross country team at the home meet.

Several events are already planned for the week of Oct. 2-7.

The cross country team will be competing at Shepherd on Oct. 5 with senior night for eight seniors that evening at the volleyball game vs. Red Lodge.

More details will follow about the schedule for that week.