National Day of the American Cowboy rides again

MONTANA — The National Day of the American Cowboy has won approval from the U.S. Senate.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, with the support of 14 senators, including six Democrats, from several western states. Approval of the bill was delayed by the debate over health care proposals. Democrats temporarily blocked action on non-controversial measures.

The National Day of the American Cowboy was July 22.

The resolution has been approved every year since it was first introduced by the late Sen. Craig Thomas, a Wyoming Republican, in 2005.