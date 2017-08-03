Huntley Project moves Homecoming to October

Originally published in the 9/1/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Huntley Project High School is lining up a full week of activities to celebrate Homecoming 2017.

It’s just occurring slightly later in the season than they thought it would.

Huntley Project originally planned Homecoming for the week of Sept. 5, with a football game against Poplar on Friday, Sept. 8.

But faced with low player numbers, Poplar school administrators decided to forfeit the 2017 season, and the Sept. 8 football game at Huntley Project was canceled. (See related story)

The Red Devils will take on Wolf Point for the new Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 6.

Superintendent Mark Wandle said Tuesday that traditional Homecoming activities will all take place.

The cross country team will host its HP Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at Osborne Park at the Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture. This is the team’s only home meet, but the seniors will be recognized at Senior Night at the HPHS volleyball game against Red Lodge during Homecoming week on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The schedule for Homecoming Week is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 2 — 4:15 p.m., junior varsity volleyball vs. Billings Central; 4:30 JV football vs. Red Lodge.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 — 4:30 p.m. junior high football at Roundup; 6:30 p.m. FFA hosts district leadership meeting.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — 7 p.m., community bonfire at the football field, where athletes from football, cross country and volleyball and members of FFA and FFCLA organizations will be introduced. Homecoming royalty candidates will also be introduced. The Worden Community Club will offer a sloppy joe dinner

at $5 per plate with a family limit of $20.

Thursday, Oct. 5 — 10 a.m., Cross country at Shepherd (Eagle Rock golf course); 4:15 HP volleyball hosts Red Lodge with cross country Senior Night between the JV and varsity game; Homecoming royalty will be introduced.

Friday, Oct. 6 — All-school pep rally: 5:30 parade on Main Street; 7 p.m. HP football hosts Wolf Point with royalty crowned at half time; dance follows at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 — junior high volleyball at Red Lodge, junior high football hosts Elder Grove; volleyball at Roundup.

Check the local Huntley Project community website www.huntleyproject.net for additional details as they come forward.