Lockwood group kicks of rally for High School vote

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News 9/8/17 print edition.

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood Community Education Committee will host a kickoff rally on Sept. 16 as it begins a door-to-door campaign about the Lockwood high school proposal.

The kickoff rally begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Lockwood Ace Hardware, 678 Johnson Lane.

Organizers said the rally will present information about the proposition to expand the Lockwood School district to a K-12 district, which would enable it to build a high school.

Members of the Lockwood Community Education Committee will also meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Lockwood School Administration Building.

The committee defines itself as “a group of your friends and neighbors working to educate the community on what is necessary for Lockwood to build its own high school, the progression of this process, and what you can do to help it be successful!”

The meetings are open to the public.

Read more about Lockwood here on the Lockwood Community Website.