Obituary: Shirley May (Burton) Kuykendall

Shirley May (Burton) Kuykendall, 83, of Worden, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the RiverStone Hospice House.

Shirley was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed sewing, knitting and reading. She was a 60-year member of the Worden Women’s Sewing Club and belonged to the Worden Lioness Club.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Eva) Kuykendall, Janet Kuykendall, Randy (Roxanne) Kuykendall, Ronnie (Lorreen) Kuykendall and Paula (Duane) Borer; two sisters, Ruth Amdor and Pauline Powers; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her husband Kenny preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1979.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Graveside services will be held in the Musselshell Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Musselshell School.

Memorials may be made to RiverStone Hospice House, Friends of Musselshell School or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may her shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.