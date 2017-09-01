Cole, Essmann win Billings mayor primary election

Originally published in the 9/15/17 print edition of the Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — Mayoral candidates Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann will advance to the general election after receiving the most votes in Tuesday's primary. Cole received 7,826 votes, or about 32 percent of the 24,228 votes cast. Essmann received 6,502 votes, or about 27 percent. County results are unofficial until after provisional ballots are counted at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 and after an official canvass of the results is complete. Cole and Essmann were followed in the mayor's race by Randy Hafer with 4,545 votes, Danielle Egnew with 2,032 votes, Angela Cimmino with 1,999 votes, Danny Sandefur with 754 votes and Paul Bledsoe with 309 votes. County records indicate that 79 write-in ballots were cast in the mayor's race. The winner in November will ...