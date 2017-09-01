DOT announces open house regarding Billings Bypass

Originally published in the 9/15/17 print edition of YCN.

LOCKWOOD — An open house to update the community on the progress of the Billings Bypass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7:30 pm at the Eileen Johnson Middle School Commons at Lockwood School.

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend to learn about the “Arterial Roadway Connecting Lockwood and Billings Heights,” that has been many years in development.

Since the meeting date is the same as the monthly meeting of the Lockwood Planning Steering Committee, that meeting will be canceled so everyone can attend the open house.

The DOT will also host an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Independent Elementary School cafeteria, 2907 Roundup Road.

Proposed work includes a new arterial roadway that will connect Lockwood and the Billings Heights communities. Construction will occur in segments, and the first segment is tentatively planned to begin in 2019, depending on completion of preconstruction activities and availability of funds.

Community participation is a very … Read full story by subscribing here.

You can read more info about the Billings Bypass and exact map by visiting the www.lockwoodmontana.com community website.