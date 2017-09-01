Cranford sentenced to prison on sexual assault charges

Published in the 9/22/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — A Worden man has been sentenced to 20 years incarceration with 15 years suspended for sexual assault involving a minor victim.

District Judge Mary Jane Knisely sentenced Dallas Wade Cranford, 56, to 20 years in the Montana Department of Corrections with 15 years suspended.

Deputy County Attorney Mary Barry, who prosecuted the case, said Knisely recommended Cranford be assigned to a pre-release program. That means he could be a candidate for the Alternatives Inc. program in Billings or be sent to the Missoula Assessment and Sanction Center, a correctional assessment facility operated under an agreement between the Montana Department of Corrections and the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Or, Canford could be sent to the state prison in Deer Lodge, Barry said.

“They sit in jail until they are assigned,” she said. Cranford was listed as a prisoner in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Wednesday.

Barry said Cranford and his attorney, requested a five-year deferred sentence, which means he would serve probation and could apply for the sentence to be erased from his record.

