Monday Morning Sheriff’s Report

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News 9/22/17 print edition.

Assault

* James Joey Hill, 31, Busby, was arrested Sept. 16 on a warrant from Park County alleging felony assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault, third or subsequent offense, aggravated assault and failure to appear.

Hill was in jail at presstime Wednesday on $67,500 bond.

* Nathaniel Dean Wick, 29, an inmate in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, was arrested Sept. 14 for alleged assault with bodily fluids after he allegedly threw a tray covered with urine at a staff member. He has been in jail on theft charges since April, according to sheriff’s office records. Total bond was set at $15,000 on the two charges.

Probation violation

* Freddie Lawrence Colvin, 42, was arrested Sept. 13 on a county warrant alleging felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Colvin was in jail without bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Ryan Scott Romero, 31, was arrested Sept. 13 on a county warrant alleging felony probation violation, alleged felony possession of methamphetamines and alleged possession of paraphernalia. He was in jail on $15,000 bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Fermin Joseph Vasquez, 33, was arrested Sept. 13 on a county warrant alleging felony probation violation. Vasquez was in jail at presstime Wednesday on $7,500 bond.

* Christopher John Faw, 37, was arrested Sept. 14 on a city warrant alleging felony probation violation. Faw was in jail on $10,000 bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Misti Lee Liudahl, 35, was arrested Sept. 14 on a county warrant alleging felony probation violation. Liudahl was in jail without bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Clifford Lee Brown, 50, was arrested Sept. 15 on a county warrant alleging felony probation violation. Brown was in jail without bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Anthony Lamont Swain, 52, was arrested Sept. 15 on a county warrant alleging probation violation and alleged possession of dangerous drugs. Swain was in jail at presstime Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

Failure to appear

* Realanda Ray Rowland, 42, Lame Deer, was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant from another jurisdiction alleging failure to appear. Rowland was in jail on $1,500 bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Sean Edward Minnix, 40, was arrested Sept. 11 on a city warrant alleging failure to appear. Minnix was in jail without bond at presstime Wednesday.

* Inez Sandilia House, 34, was arrested Sept. 15 on a county warrant alleging failure to appear and contempt of court. House was in jail at presstime Wednesday on $20,500 bond.

Robbery

A robbery was reported at a business in the 2700 block of King Avenue West on Sept. 11.

Burglary

* The sheriff’s office investigated a burglary west of Billings on Grand Avenue on Sept. 14.

* On Sept. 16, the sheriff’s office investigated a burglary reported on Ellington Avenue in south Billings.

* On Sept. 17,the sheriff’s office investigated a burglary on Piccolo Lane in Lockwood.

* On Sept. 17, the sheriff’s office investigated a burglary on Echo Drive in the Billings Heights.

Theft

* On Sept. 11, the sheriff’s office investigated a theft on Calamity Jane Boulevard in Lockwood.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a report of theft on Bench Boulevard in the Billings Heights on Sept. 12.

* On Sept. 12, the sheriff’s office investigated a theft that occurred west of Billings at Grand Avenue and 77th Street West.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a theft at a business in the 200 block of Main Street in the Billings Heights on Sept. 13.

* On Sept. 13, the sheriff’s office investigated a theft at a business on Harnish Boulevard in southwest Billings.

* David Burnett, 39, was arrested for alleged felony theft on Sept. 13.

* On Sept. 13, the sheriff’s office investigated a report of theft at business at Norm Schoenthal Park on the Yellowstone River in south Billings.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a theft on Cerise Road in Lockwood on Sept. 13.

* On Sept. 15, the sheriff’s office investigated a report of theft on Stearns Circle in southwest Billings.

* A business in the 2700 block of King Avenue West in Billings reported a theft on Sept. 15.

* On Sept. 15, the sheriff’s office investigated a theft reported at a business in the 3700 block of Wise Lane in southwest Billings.

* On Sept. 16, the sheriff’s office investigated a theft at a business in the 2700 block of Old Hardin Road in Lockwood.

* Gary Wolfname, 59, was arrested for alleged theft/shoplifting, third offense, on Sept. 16.

* The sheriff’s office investigated two separate reports of theft at a business in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane in Lockwood on Sept. 16.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a report of theft on Starlight Drive in Lockwood on Sept. 17.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a theft on Piccolo Lane in Lockwood on Sept. 17.

Vandalism

* On Sept. 11, the sheriff’s office investigated a report of vandalism west of Billings on Lewis Avenue.

* On Sept. 12, the sheriff’s office investigated a case of vandalism on Stone Street in south Billings.

* On Sept. 13, the sheriff’s office investigated vandalism west of Billings on 77th Street West.

* The sheriff’s office investigated a report of vandalism on Audubon Way in northwest Billings on Sept. 15.

Criminal mischief

John Smathers, 24, was arrested for alleged misdemeanor criminal mischief on Sept. 16.

Warrant arrest

Tonya Lynn Standingrock, 34, was arrested on Sept. 14 on a warrant from another jurisdiction seeking revocation of a deferred or suspended sentence. Standingrock was in jail at presstime Wednesday on $10,000 bond.

Vehicle theft

* A vehicle was reported stolen from Cerise Road in Lockwood on Sept. 11.

* On Sept. 11, a vehicle was reported stolen from Schooner Road north of Highway 312.

* A vehicle was reported stolen from a location on U.S. 87 on Sept. 13.

* On Sept. 15, a vehicle was reported stolen west of Billings on 69th Street West.

Trespassing

* The sheriff’s office investigated a report of trespassing at a business on Highway 212 just south of Laurel on Sept. 14.

* An incident of trespassing was reported on Haugen Street in south Billings on Sept. 14.

* A business in the 2700 block of old Hardin Road in Lockwood reported trespassing on Sept. 12.