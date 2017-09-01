Sep262017

Preparations made for new Huntley First Station

Huntley Project

Ground has been broken and the construction phase of the new Huntley Fire Station will be underway as construction crews prepare to pour the concrete footings this week. (Image taken 9-26-17, photo by Jonathan McNiven)

Related Articles ...

Huntley Project teacher salaries increase this year

Huntley Project moves Homecoming to October

Three HP teachers headed to New York City Marathon

Lions Club chooses recipients of Homesteader funds

Steve Erb, Brooke Logan win HP School Board seats

Huntley Project Museum celebrates past and looks to the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *