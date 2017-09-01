Preparations made for new Huntley First Station

Sep262017Preparations made for new Huntley First Station Jonathan McNiven Huntley Project Ground has been broken and the construction phase of the new Huntley Fire Station will be underway as construction crews prepare to pour the concrete footings this week. (Image taken 9-26-17, photo by Jonathan McNiven) Related Articles ... Huntley Project teacher salaries increase this yearHuntley Project moves Homecoming to OctoberThree HP teachers headed to New York City MarathonLions Club chooses recipients of Homesteader fundsSteve Erb, Brooke Logan win HP School Board seatsHuntley Project Museum celebrates past and looks to the future