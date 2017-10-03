Obituary: George E. Walker

George E. Walker, 73, of Billings, returned home peacefully to his Father in Heaven on Sept. 25, 2017, and was welcomed by his family and friends.

George was born on Sept. 27, 1944 in Wolf Point, to Harold Eugene Walker and Winnie Freseman Walker.

He graduated from Richey High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

George served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He later worked on the construction of the Yellowtail dam and then the oil fields in Melstone MT until 1968.

George married Donna Rae Kesterson on Oct. 12, 1968, and was later sealed for all time and eternity in the LDS Idaho Falls temple on Nov. 14, 1970. They lived on a small farm outside of Ballantine for 38 years before moving to Billings for 15 years. George drove truck for Prince Inc 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Donna, his four children Renee (Justin), Brent (Rachelle), Brad (Carol), Brian (Carla) and his sisters Mary and Edith. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gene, Robert, and Frank, his son Marty and grandson Dallen Walker.

George loved the Lord, his family, and car racing. He always put other people’s needs before his own and was one of the hardest working, all round great guys that you would ever meet. We find joy in knowing we will be with him again through the atonement of Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at the LDS Stake Center on 2929 Belvedere Drive in Billings. Family and friends may visit Thursday, Oct 5th from 5-7 p.m., at the Smith West Funeral Chapel on 304 34th St W in Billings. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.