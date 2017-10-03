Billings Funeral Services and Announcements:

These are the current funeral announcements and services in the Billings, MT area for all the Funeral Homes.

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Dahl Funeral Chapel:

Zimmer — Frank, 92, of Billings. Vigil serices 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorials Mass 11 a.m., Friday October 6 at Mary Queen of Peace.

Myers — Melene, 69, of Billings. Memorial sercices, 11 a.m. Montday, Dahl Funeral Chapel.

Smiths Funeral Chapels:

Walker — George E., 72, Billings. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the LDS Stake Center on 2929 Belvedere Drive in Billings. Family and friends may visit Thursday, Oct. 5th from 5-7 p.m., at the Smith West Funeral Chapel on 304 34th St. W. in Billings.

Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory:

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary:

Cremation & Funeral Gallery:

