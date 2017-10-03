Billings Area Funeral Services & Announcements:

These are the current funeral announcements and services in the Billings, MT area for all the Funeral Homes.

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Dahl Funeral Chapel:

Zimmerer — Frank, 92, of Billings. Vigil serices 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorials Mass 11 a.m., Friday October 6 at Mary Queen of Peace.

Smith — Tiffany Renee, 35, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Friday, October 6 at Mary Queen of Peace. (6)

Myers — Melene, 69, of Billings. Memorial sercices, 11 a.m. Montday, Dahl Funeral Chapel.

Smith West Chapel:

Walker — George E., 72, Billings. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the LDS Stake Center on 2929 Belvedere Drive in Billings. Family and friends may visit Thursday, Oct. 5th from 5-7 p.m., at the Smith West Funeral Chapel on 304 34th St. W. in Billings.

Smith Downtown Chapel:

MILLER — Katherine “Katie”, 100, of Bromberg and Billings. Visitations Monday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Rockvale Cementery. (3)

REINKE — R.W. “Bill”, Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 7, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Reception will follow the services. (1)

HOLBROOK — MAVIS, 86, of Billings. Cremation. Committal Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Oct. 11 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)

Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel:

RATHS — WILLIAM “Jake”, 60, of Laurel, Funeral Services 11 a.m. Sat., Sept 30, 2017 at the Lighthouse Church of God, 315 W. 14th St. Laurel, Mt., Burial 10 a.m., Monday, Oct 2, 2017, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (2)

BURROWS — James “Jim“, 92, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place, Memorial Services 11 a.m., Mon. Oct 2, 2017 at Laurel United Methodist Church, Burial Yellowstone National Cemetery. (2)

Smith Alcott Chapel- Red Lodge:

CHINI — Aldo Frank, 93, of Bromberg. Graveside Service with military honors at 11 a.m. Wed. Oct. 4, in Rockvale Cemetery. (4)

Cremation & Funeral Gallery:

McINTOSH — “Josie” Kessler. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 2, at Cremation and Funeral Galery. (2)

Smith Funeral Chapel- Columbus:

Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory:

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary:

