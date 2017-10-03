Oct152017

Huntley Project Head Girls Basketball Coach passes in fatal accident

Top StoriesHuntley Project

Mark Wandle, Huntley Project School District Superintendent, released the following statement this morning regarding last nights accident.

This morning we heard the extremely sad news that Kurt Kautz, our head girls basketball coach, died last night in a vehicle accident. This is the only information we have officially received on the circumstances surrounding the event. I know all of us at Huntley Project are saddened by Kurt’s death and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The district will have support services established and available for students and staff in the upcoming days.

More details will be available in this week’s print edition of the Yellowstone County News.

 

Related Articles ...

Mark Wandle Announced as New Superintendent of HP School District

Wes Coy to retire from Huntley Project Schools

Homecoming week postponed for Huntley Project,

Huntley Project superintendent vacancy draws 9 applicants

Huntley Project School Roof reveals construction Flaws

Scott Carter named new Shepherd superintendent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *