Huntley Project Head Girls Basketball Coach passes in fatal accident

Mark Wandle, Huntley Project School District Superintendent, released the following statement this morning regarding last nights accident.

This morning we heard the extremely sad news that Kurt Kautz, our head girls basketball coach, died last night in a vehicle accident. This is the only information we have officially received on the circumstances surrounding the event. I know all of us at Huntley Project are saddened by Kurt’s death and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The district will have support services established and available for students and staff in the upcoming days.