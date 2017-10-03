Lockwood begins rebuilding raw water plant

– Originally published in the 10/20/2017 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood Water and Sewer District launched a new project at its meeting last week, the rebuilding of the Raw Water Intake and Treatment Plant.

Having received only two bids to build the plant, the board awarded the bid to the lowest bidder, Western Municipal Construction, for $2,454,000. COP Construction made a bid of $3,256,300.

Morrison Maierle estimated the project would cost $2,495,030.

Jill Cook of Morrison Maierle said she believed the difference in bids was the result of the different approaches the