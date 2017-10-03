Two suspects arrested after burglary and thefts

UPDATE: Two names Mark Alexander Stief, 20, and Bryce Leconte Adams, 20, were booked in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Monday evening, according to records on the website.

SHEPHERD — Two suspects were arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a home in Huntley, fleeing the scene and crashing at Osness and Frey roads.

Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday that he was unable to identify the two men, who were arrested after someone called in a report of “a couple of suspicious people walking in the area.”

One of the men had a warrant seeking his arrest on another charge, Linder said.

He said he had few details as the arrests had just happened.

“They’re still out there with them,” he said.

Security cameras captured images of two men at a Huntley area home earlier, with a car in the background. The men apparently fled from the home in the car, which was later identified as a 2016 Mazda 6 stolen from Duane Hansen’s

Yellowstone Trail home the night of Oct. 13.

Hansen said Monday that the car had been with dark paint by someone using a broom. The crash at Frey and Osness roads broke the windshield, deployed the airbags and damaged the front of the car.

“Someone’s got a hell of a headache,” Hansen said

More details to follow as this story is developing for this week’s print edition of Yellowstone County News.