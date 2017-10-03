Shepherd man killed in Saturday rollover on Highway 312

SHEPHERD — A Shepherd man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 312 near Vermilion Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellowstone County Coroner’s office has identified the man as Richard John Fuchs, 63, of Shepherd. He and an unidentified man were eastbound in an experimental or custom-type vehicle on Highway 312 when the vehicle veered off the road to the south, rolled several times and landed upside-down. The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. Saturday.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Kucerovy said the investigation into the crash is in its early stages.

“Everything’s still under investigation,” he said Monday, and he could not say whether speed or alcohol were suspected as factors. Neither occupant of the vehicle wore seatbelts, he said. The second man was taken by helicopter to a Billings hospital.

The Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department and deputies from the Yellowstone County sheriff’s office also responded.

Kucerovy urged people to “drive safely to the road conditions,” noting the safe speed may be slower than the posted speed limit, especially as winter conditions become more prevalent.