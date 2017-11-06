Nov72017

Lockwood High School vote with huge support

Top StoriesLockwood

Lockwood residents and supporters gathered at Yellowstone Coffee and Canvas Tuesday evening as election results were released. Here, supporters gather to view the tv monitor while children celebrate in the expansion of a Lockwood School District from K-8 to a K-12 School District allowing Lockwood to now decide in a High School price tag and building model. (Jonathan McNiven Photo)

LOCKWOOD — A dozen or so Lockwood residents, campaign volunteers and school board members gathered at Yellowstone Coffee and Canvas to await election returns and to celebrate what turned out to be an overwhelming victory in the process to build a new high school.
Early returns made it clear that Lockwood voters, by a 2-1 margin, are giving the Lockwood School Board a green light to proceed with the process of designing and determining costs to build a new high school. With about 2,000 votes counted, 68.3 percent supported a measure which established boundaries for a proposed K-12 district.
“We are very excited and now the work begins,” said Chad Hanson, who spearheaded a campaign in support of the election, which was one of two votes necessary for a high school.
“This was the easy vote,” said Hanson, “because it didn’t cost anything.” His group, the Lockwood Community Education Committee, stands ready to continue the campaign for the second election, which will be to approve a bond to build the school.
“We will be anxious and see how aggressive the school board wants to be on their schedule and we will respond accordingly,” said Hanson.
There are a lot of reasons for the success of the election, said Hanson, “There is a lot of pride in Lockwood and in our schools…. We’ve been talking about it for 20 years – plus and now we finally get an opportunity to look at it.”
The Lockwood School Board will now take up the challenge of engaging an engineering team to begin the process of designing a school. Discussions will begin at their board meeting next Tuesday. Among the things that will be decided is whether they will be aiming for a bond election this May, next November or May 2019.

 

2nd READING
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MONTANA
MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 7, 2017


                                                       VOTES PERCENT




           REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .    78,792


           BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .    37,146


           VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL  .  .  .  .  .  .             47.14




          BILLINGS MAYOR


          VOTE FOR  1


           BILL COLE  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    16,696   63.41


           JEFF ESSMANN  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     9,457   35.92


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       177     .67




          BILLINGS COUNCIL WARD 1


          VOTE FOR  1


           CHARLIE SMILLIE  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,203   36.51


           MIKE YAKAWICH .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,073   62.91


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        19     .58




          BILLINGS COUNCIL WARD 2


          VOTE FOR  1


           FRANK EWALT.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,464   54.14


           ROGER M. GRAVGAARD  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,046   44.96


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        41     .90




          BILLINGS COUNCIL WARD 3


          VOTE FOR  1


           NADJA BROWN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,074   42.04


           DENISE JOY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,819   57.15


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        40     .81




          BILLINGS COUNCIL WARD 4


          VOTE FOR  1


           GEORGE BLACKARD  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,457   46.65


           PENNY RONNING .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,923   52.94


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        30     .40




          BILLINGS COUNCIL WARD 5


          VOTE FOR  1


           D. SHAUN BROWN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,438   54.71


           DENNIS ULVESTAD  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,978   44.39


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        40     .90




          LAUREL MAYOR


          VOTE FOR  1


           THOMAS NELSON .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       706   45.31


           DAVE WAGGONER .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       830   53.27


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        22    1.41




          LAUREL CITY JUDGE


          VOTE FOR  1


           JEAN M. KERR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,520   98.57


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        22    1.43




          LAUREL CITY COUNCIL WARD 1


          VOTE FOR  1


           EVAN BRUCE .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        82   30.04


           DOUG POEHLS.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        89   32.60


           HEIDI SPARKS  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       100   36.63


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         2     .73




          LAUREL CITY COUNCIL WARD 2


          VOTE FOR  1


           BRUCE MCGEE.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       306   96.53


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        11    3.47




          LAUREL CITY COUNCIL WARD 3


          VOTE FOR  1


           KATHY "KAT" STOKES  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       269   48.64


           IRVING H. WILKE  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       276   49.91


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         8    1.45




          LAUREL CITY COUNCIL WARD 4


          VOTE FOR  1


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        51  100.00




          BROADVIEW COMMISSIONER


          VOTE FOR  3


           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        55  100.00




          YELLOWSTONE CO. PUBLIC SAFETY MILL LEVY


          VOTE FOR  1


           FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    18,852   51.66


           AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    17,639   48.34




          LOCKWOOD SCH DIST NO. 26 EXPANSION


          VOTE FOR  1


           FOR  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,403   68.71


           AGAINST .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       639   31.29




          LAUREL ELEMENTARY SCH DIST NO. 7-70 BOND


          VOTE FOR  1


           BOND - YES .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,448   42.69


           BONDS - NO .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,944   57.31




          LAUREL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 BOND


          VOTE FOR  1


           BONDS - YES.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,363   41.63


           BONDS - NO .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,911   58.37




Related Articles ...

     
Lockwood group organizes to support Lockwood high school vote
High school proposal draws early support  in Lockwood
Governor signs Lockwood high school bill
Lockwood High School vote coming in November for residents
Lockwood shoots down Billings high school levy, Lockwood mill levy fails,
Lockwood, School District 2 wrangle over upcoming high school legislation


	

		
	


			












	

		
Leave a Reply 
			

				
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *