Man critical after shooting at Lockwood house party

Originally published in the early edition of YCN for 11/24/17.

LOCKWOOD — A 19-year-old man shot in the upper chest at a house party in Lockwood Sunday remained in critical condition in a Billings hospital at presstime Monday.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest/neck area. The person who fired the gun and witnesses cooperated at the scene, Linder said. He did not identify anyone involved in the incident. No arrests had been made by presstime.

“Alcohol and marijuana were found at the scene,” Linder said, “although it is unknown at this stage of the investigation if they were factors in the incident.”

One witness did leave the residence as deputies were arriving but returned shortly after.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting at