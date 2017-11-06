Lockwood School Board announces special work session to interview Architectural-Engineering firms

The Lockwood School board of Trustees announced a special work session with interviews of the firms that submitted bids and designs for the upcoming proposed Lockwood high school. Lockwood Voters and residents supported a mill levy request to expand the K-9 school district into a K-12 School District about a month ago. Lockwood school supporters and the Lockwood School Board are not wasting time to move to the next phase. Some residents, pushing for the new proposed Lockwood high school, are concerned that Billings School District is going to request a mill levy increase and more funding that would affect Lockwood residents as they are still in the Billings High School District.

Hence, the special work session to interview the firms who responded to the RFQ legal request for bids that was put out in the Yellowstone County News.

Here are the details and schedule that Lockwood School Board of Trustees released yesterday:



BOARD OF TRUSTEES WORK SESSION Tuesday December 5th, 2017 6:00 PM

– Lockwood School Board Room Any person present who wishes to address the board or raise any question about public school district matters or governing policies may do so under public participation. No discussion of personnel or individual students is permitted at this time. A limit of three minutes is placed on each speaker. Persons who want more time may make arrangements to be placed on a future agenda. The public is also reminded that they may provide input on all motions being considered by the board at this meeting. NOTE TO OUR GUESTS: VISITORS WISHING TO RECORD THIS MEETING ELECTRONICALLY MAY DO SO PROVIDING THE RECORDING DOES NOT DISRUPT THE ORDERLY CONDUCT OF THIS MEETING.

The Lockwood School Board will interview architectural firms to design a proposed Lockwood High School.

Tentative Schedule:

6:00 – Call Meeting to Order, Trustee Orientation

6:15-6:45 – Collaborative Design Presentation – Nick Pancheau

6:45-7:00 – Trustee Questions for Collaborative Design

7:00-7:15 – Break/Set Up

7:15-7:45 – A&E Presentation – Dusty Eaton

7:45-8:00 – Trustee Questions for A&E

8:00-8:15 – Break/Set Up

8:15-8:45 – CTA Presentation – Kristine Keller

8:45-9:00 – Trustee Questions for CTALo