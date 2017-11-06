Christmas is coming to the Huntley Project Museum

Originally published in the Yellowstone County news print edition.

HUNTLEY PROJECT — The Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture is hosting a series of December events to celebrate the holiday season.

First up is a gingerbread house contest. On Saturday, Dec. 3, everyone is welcome to decorate a gingerbread house at the museum any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bring your own gingerbread or pre-made house, and the museum staff will supply decorations and other materials.

The gingerbread houses will be on display at the museum through Dec. 9, when the winners will be announced. People coming to get passports stamped during the Huntley Christmas Stroll will be able to see the gingerbread house display.

Museum director Kelli Maxwell said people who want to enter the contest may also decorated a gingerbread house at home and bring it into the museum early next week before judging on Friday, Dec. 8.

The museum will be open 10-4 on Saturday, Dec. 9 with refreshments for the Christmas Stroll.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the museum will host a Christmas … Read full story in print edition or subscribe online here.