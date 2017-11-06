Worden getting ready to celebrate the season on Friday, Dec. 1

Originally published in the print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Worden is ready for its annual holiday celebration, the Worden Christmas Stroll.

The annual holiday celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Ludell Heaton said the annual Worden Community Club event is known to draw 300 to 500 people. The event includes taking passports to local businesses for stamps, enjoying snacks and holiday décor and visiting Santa, who will be on hand from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District Office on Main Street.

Door prizes will be awarded to close out the evening. The ticket drawing is at the VFW Post 7407, on Main Street next door to the WBYC. This is also where vendors will set up.

Anyone who wants to reserve a vendor table for the evening may call Linda Holmes at 967-3143 or Bev Ohlin at 348-2089. Tables are available for $10 apiece and there’s room for many more vendors to offer their wares.

People may pick up passports at any participating business. Every business will offer a stamp, and some have refreshments or entertainment. Turn in a completed, stamped passport for a chance to win the grand prize — the grand prize for adults is $100 in Santa Bucks, while a child who turns in a passport can enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Stockman Bank.

Adults and kids who complete passports are put in a drawing for door prizes, with 11 or 12 usually given out, Holmes said.

A 50/50 raffle is new this year. People can purchase tickets that night for this Community Club fundraiser.

Most Main Street businesses are reachable by walking, but for those who would appreciate a lift, Valley Farmers Supply will operate a people-hauler.