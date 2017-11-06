New Lockwood primary care clinic announced and soon

Originally published in the 12/1/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

LOCKWOOD — The Montana Healthcare Foundation has awarded Lockwood School District and St. Vincent Healthcare a $75,000 grant to develop a primary care clinic for the community of Lockwood. The clinic, when complete, will be located on the campus of Lockwood Schools and will provide care to students and Lockwood residents. The project is set to be complete and open in February 2018.

To Don Christman, director of Special Programs at Lockwood School District, opening the clinic is the fruition of years of hard work by numerous people, including the late Don Reed, a champion of local health care.

“I’m just really, really happy that after six years, it’s on the way,” Christman said. “The district has worked hard to develop a partnership with healthcare professionals to bring primary care to our campus and community. We are pleased to now see our vision realized through our partnership with St. Vincent Healthcare.”

The previously known Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will serve as the new stationary primary care clinic on the school campus. A full renovation of the vehicle will provide all of the necessary equipment and technology needed to treat patients at the new clinic.

“The goal of the clinic is to treat a broad spectrum of primary care needs along with immunizations for students,” said Tim Pellandini, director of operations for St. Vincent Physicians.

