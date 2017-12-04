Obituary: Lloyd J. Perkins

Lloyd Perkins met Jesus Christ face to face on Nov. 29, 2017, when he left his earthly home for the last time at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, MT.

Lloyd was born in Sheridan, WY, on Oct. 7, 1925, to Wright C. and Elva E. Perkins. Wright homesteaded 10 miles from Clearmont, WY, where Lloyd started school. They later leased a farm at Kaycee. Lloyd graduated eighth grade in Buffalo, and attended high school in Buffalo and Clearmont.

Lloyd was a true patriot and went to Denver to sign up for the United States Maritime Service following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He did basic training at Santa Catalina Island. He was known as “Big Perk” since there also was a “Little Perk.” Due to his aptitudes, he was directed to Gallups Island Radio School in Boston, where he obtained his FCC Radio License. He graduated with a warrant officer rating. He served on two different T-2 tankers hauling aviation gas as the head radio operator and maintenance officer. He shipped out on the Fort Clatsop for a tour, followed by another tour on the SS Fort Raleigh.

After the end of the war, he returned to farm with his father in the Cody- Greybull area. In 1946, Lloyd and his Dad bought two farms about 14 miles east of Billings.

Lloyd married Madeline M. Meyer, a teacher, musician, and graduate of Moody Bible Institute, on Oct. 19, 1952. They ended up buying a

farm west of Custer where they raised three sons – Byron, Philip and David. He served on the Custer Ditch and School Boards for many years. After David graduated in 1976, Lloyd and Madeline moved to Billings on Rimrock Road. They had a couple of pieces of land in Ryegate and on the Roundup Road. Lloyd started Perkins Ag, a business serving farmers, until about 2016. Madeline went to be with her Lord on March 15, 1991.

On Dec. 27, 1995, Lloyd married Mary C. Reno. They lived on Rimrock Road until 2016. They traveled around Montana and Wyoming serving farmers through his agricultural business. When their health began to fail, they moved to Highgate.

Lloyd was proud of his country and his military service. However, he was always focused on serving the Lord Jesus Christ. He wanted you to know Him. He was loved and will be missed until we meet again.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Wright and Elva Perkins; his first wife, Madeline; his brother and his wife, Kenneth and Lydia Perkins; his two oldest sons, Dr. Byron R. Perkins and Philip D. Perkins; and stepson, Ron Reno.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son and wife, Dr. David P. Perkins (Sherry); his sons’ widows, Diana Perkins (Philip), and Yaca Atwood (Byron); four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Angela, Brianna and Andrew; and one great grandchild, David (Nathaniel); two stepsons and their wives, Jim Reno (Cindy), Dan Reno (Cindy); stepdaughter, Carolyn Graves (Bill), stepson’s widow, Denise Reno (Ron); his nieces, Joyce McFall (John), Judy Moskalik (Dan), and Sharon Randall (Ernie); and numerous step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

His life verse was Romans 11:36. “For of Him, and through Him, and to Him, are all things; to whom be glory forever. Amen.”

A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, both at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

