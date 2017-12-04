Obituary: “Charles Richard “Woody” Dick

In loving memory of Charles Dick (Woody), 87, who died on December 17, 2017.

Charles Richard Dick was born October 8, 1930 in Worden, Montana, to Grant and Myrl (Steck) Dick.

After high school in Joliet, Montana, Charles joined the Air Force at the end of World War II, working for the Weather Service. After being honorably discharged he returned to Billings, Montana.

He married Marian Wittman on August 22, 1953. To this union were born 3 daughters and twin sons.

He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Sheridan, Wyoming for two years. He returned to Billings to join the Teamsters Local 190. He retired in 2005.

He loved to camp, hunt, and fish with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marian, daughters Charlene (John) Nyman, Carole (Asko) Virtanen, Kelly (Ray) Plieness, and sons Douglas and Michael. Four grandchildren Eric (Leena) Hirschi, Chandra Hirschi, Kara (Justin) Bynum, and Ryan (Stephanie) Plieness, 8 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and his sister Jan Hutchinson.

Charles Richard (Woody) was preceded in death by his parents and brother William Dick.

A memorial service will be held at Smith’s Funeral Chapel at 925 S 27th St Billings on December 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation has taken place. A reception will follow the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine”