Davison named as VFW Teacher of the Year

WORDEN — Huntley Project Elementary music teacher Darci Davison has been named statewide Teacher of the Year in Montana by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The post commander is John Carney and Corry Mordeaux is the Adj/Quartermaster.

VFW Post 7407 nominated Davison for her efforts to continue and further the Post’s recognition of those who have served in all branches of the military.

Under Davison’s direction, Huntley Project fifth and sixth graders march in a Veterans Day parade and present a program and concert honoring veterans at the school. Veterans also visit classrooms at all grade levels during the day and are guests for lunch at school.

As the statewide winner, Davison will advance to national competition. She will receive $100, a citation and a glass apple, which will be presented at the VFW mid-winter conference in Great Falls on Jan. 27.

Davison is also a graduate of Huntley Project High School.

The award will be presented to Davison at a school assembly.