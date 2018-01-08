Jan252018

10 applicants submit resumes to fill vacant seat for Billings City Council

Mayor Bill Cole announced this morning that he received ten (10) applications to fill the Ward 4 City Council seat that was vacated by Mr. Ryan Sullivan. The applications and letters were submitted to the mayors office and announced this morning.

The candidates who submitted their names for consideration were Barbi McLaws, Daron Olson, David Fishbaugh, Gordon Olson, James (Mike) Boyett, Jason Smith, Oscar Heinrich Jr., Reg Gibbs, Rich Lammers, and Shirley McDermott.

The Mayor also announced that there will be an opportunity for the current City Councilmembers and the public to meet the applicants at 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday January 31, 2018 at the Billings Public Library, Royal Johnson Community Room, 510 N. Broadway. The applicants will be asked to make a brief statement about their candidacy for the Council seat and will then be available to meet and interact informally with the Council members and public.

 

