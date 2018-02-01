Dear Editor:

What kind of “Senator” is Jon Tester? He’s supposed to represent Montana in the US Senate, and despite the fact that 61 percent of Montanans voted for Trump and change, Tester is fighting Trump and change every way he can. He’s obviously a “Democrat” first and a Montanan last.

But then again, most members of Congress seem to be Democrats or Republicans first and Americans last. Once voted into office, they and their families are guaranteed a lifetime income and premium medical care for life, so they should be willing to work together (“Across the Aisle,” as they say) to solve the problems we “Deplorables” are facing each day.

“Exercising Individual Responsibility” is what made the United States strong, not more government regulation and supervision, which is what “Big Jon” seems to want to give us. Perhaps he wasn’t as successful in agriculture as he desired, so getting into politics made sense. But listening to his neighbors here (not in Washington, D.C.) might insure him better success now.

Stuart Deans

Lockwood