Dear Editor:

I’m writing about an article in your Feb. 2 paper. Never have I read such venomous language against a fellow journalist. I have never read such a smear campaign before.

That thing between Jon and Carl was just friendly banter and he turned it into something ugly. Maybe this guy should stick to advertising.

Any more of this and I will cancel my subscription.

Loretta Sump,

Lockwood

