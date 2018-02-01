Obituary: Clarence Beddes

On Feb. 10, 2018, Clarence passed away peacefully with his wife, Agnes, of 60 years by his side. He was born on Feb. 19, 1939, in Lovell, Wyoming, to Chester and Martha (Bender) Beddes. The family moved to Billings, MT in 1945. Clarence was followed by two brothers, Lawrence and David.

Clarence attended Billings schools at Taft, Garfield and Senior. He met his wife, Agnes, at the Big Boy Drive Inn. They were later married on Jan. 25, 1958. They were blessed with three sons, Spencer, Brian and Leslie. Clarence drove truck for 25 years for Raymond Corcoran Trucking. He also worked for the City of Billings and drove school bus for Shepherd School District. Clarence was a member of the Shepherd Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Shepherd Lions Club, Shepherd Seniors Group and drove for Meals-on-Wheels for five years. He loved to watch NASCAR and being around his grandchildren.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, his sons, Spencer (Mary), Brian, and Leslie (Dawn), nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, his brothers David (Pat) and Lawrence, his faithful companion Taco and one very special “adopted” son, Mike (Tweed) Hudson.

Should family or friends desire, memorial donations can be made to the Shepherd Community Center (P.O. Box 35, Shepherd, MT 59079) or the Shepherd Emmanuel Lutheran Church (P.O. Box 66, Shepherd, MT 59079).

Visitation and viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd with Pastor Mark Morgenstern officiating. Interment will be at the Scandia Cemetery at the corner of Scandia and Shepherd Road.