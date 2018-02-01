Great memories from Huntley Project

Dear Editor:

A letter to Jodi Jones, music teacher at Huntley Project Schools:

Jodi,

So many GREAT memories of this entire experience! You are a ROCK STAR in my world!! From the moment you said, “Yes, let’s do that” to our final farewell last night, you nailed it!!

So glad to meet your husband, Tom. What a rock he is! How cool it is for the two of you to spend such quality time together in such a quaint Montana town. I know the people there really appreciate the fact that you live in the community.

Pam (Roberts) the librarian is also a ROCK STAR in my world! Her willingness to let our students hang in her space all day was so very much appreciated. And the never-ending supply of fresh baked, warm from the oven cookies all day!! Mmmmmmmm. Fun to meet her husband as well — what a life he has lived and quite the legacy he has built! They are both truly a substantial part of the area history.

Darci (Davison) was really fun to hang out with — what a hoot of a colleague you get to work with!

Also glad I was able to meet and visit with Carolyn (I hope I am getting the name of your music sub correct . . .) What an absolute gem she is, but then I know you already know that!!

Managed to talk to principal Sam — he was so welcoming and helpful the entire time we were there.

I’m forgetting names, but thank Mark (again, I hope I have his name correct) for the travel coffee mug and the cap. What a generous gesture and so very much appreciated. I wore the cap last night as I drove the truck back to Billings and will wear it again tonight as I drive the truck to Bozeman. I am making good use of the travel cup today and will continue to do so the rest of the trip and when we get back home!

Please relay my eternal gratitude to all others that made our experience there so AMAZING! What a remarkable family you have become a part of!

Have I reached my limit of exclamation marks?!!

Let me know how we should settle up for our school lunch, which was FABULOUS, thanks to your wonderful kitchen staff! The evening meal was also so very good. Our dietary restriction folks had so many good things to say about the choices they had. One of our gluten allergies (celiac, actually) said it was the best she has ever had. She told me that she can’t remember the last time she had apple crisp! She went back three times!!

Stay tuned… Definitely would love to bring The Concordia Band back to HPHS for an encore performance!

Kent Loken,

Concordia College