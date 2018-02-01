Lost Facebook Post?

Dear Editor:

Jonathan had a nice comment on Facebook that he thought he lost. In these economic times when it takes all family members working just to support insurance, banks and credit card companies, who has time to look after children? So many times the schools are a babysitter for children, the only people children know.

There are three things that might help get us back on track. Home schooling — parents teach your children what you want them to know by your example, not just words. Somewhere in an ancient book, it states, “Train up a child in the way they should go and they will not stray from it.” Another place in the same book, Paul writes, “All things are lawful for me, but all things are not good for me or others.”

Part of the problem is the Bible has been deemed not relevant to modern times. Human nature has not changed from the beginning of time. What we could learn from history and ancient books.

May the peace of the Lord, the love of God and the forgiveness of Christ be with all.

Lauris Byxbe

Pompeys Pillar