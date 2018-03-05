Mar52018

Billings Area Funeral Services & Announcements:

Featured Obituaries

These are the current funeral announcements and services in the Billings, MT area for all the Funeral Homes that have been submitted to the Yellowstone County News.

DEATH NOTICES & FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Dahl Funeral Chapel:

BermesDonna, 90, of Molt. Funeral Mass 10 am, Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle with interment in Mountview Cemetery. (7)

Smith West Chapel:

Smith Downtown Chapel:

Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel:

Smith Alcott Chapel- Red Lodge:

Cremation & Funeral Gallery:

Smith Funeral Chapel- Columbus:

Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory:

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary:

 

Click here to view online obituaries in YCN online.

